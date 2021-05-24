Richard T. Bonner, 1939-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard T. Bonner, 81, went to his Lord Dec. 27, 2020. He was born in Burlington, Vt., to the late John P. and Georgette (Perras) Bonner Dec. 22, 1939. He graduated from Milford High School in Milford, Conn., in 1957. He served in the U.S. Air Force for several years from 1957.

On July 19, 1958, he married Ruth A (Pine) Bonner in Milford, Conn. Together they raised two sons. He was employed for many years as a tool and die maker, working at several government facilities in Connecticut.

In 1988 he moved to Springfield, Vt. and opened Heritage Furniture Restorations where he restored antiques and did other things with wood. He loved doing this kind of work and interacting with many people.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Springfield for many years. He also was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Sullivan Council where he was Grand Knight and also District Deputy and did other positions as well.

For several years, he wintered in Grand Island, Fla.

He is survived by his wife Ruth of 62 years; his two sons Todd R. (Margo) and Timothy R. (Nancy); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his three nephews John, Jeff, and Jason whom he loved like his own; his constant companion “Jesse” the dog whom he loved dearly; as well as several cousins in Connecticut.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s (Holy Family) Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend James Shea will officiate.