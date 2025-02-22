Richard P. Lockerby, 1948-2025 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – Richard Paul Lockerby, “Ritchie,” to his friends and family, passed away Feb. 13, 2025, in his home, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 5, 1948, to Robert and Mary Lockerby, of Grafton, Vt.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy. Together they have resided in Chester for the duration of their loving marriage. They built their home and raised their girls in Popple Dungeon. Never one to “let the moss grow,” Ritchie kept busy with a number of projects and occupations over the years. He joined the National Guard out of high school, and served for more than 30 years. He also worked as a machinist in multiple factories in the area, and last worked at Vermont Machine Tool until he retired. Ritchie was well-known in the machinist community as a hard worker, and a solver of many problems that would pop up.

Along with working full time, he was extremely active outside of work. He produced some of the World’s Best Maple Syrup for more than 20 years. He entered – and won – many maple competitions and festivals, and would travel with his wife Nancy to the Maplerama every year. He was very proud of his “aged sap” syrup awards, and loved educating other sugar makers on his process.

During the summer, he mowed fields, and in the winters, plowed snow. There was always a project to be tinkered on around the house that was full of his unique ingenuity. Whether working on getting the wood in the cellar, fixing up an antique tractor, or “dubbing” in the sugar house. If you have been to an alumni parade in the last 20 years in either Chester or Bellows Falls, you likely saw him riding one of his many tractors and participating in the BF Class of 1966 alumni floats. He was a man who loved life to the fullest, visiting or chatting with friends and family in person or on the phone. It was not uncommon for him to “swing by” for a visit before, then, as he would say, “paddle back over the hill”. He could often be found Friday nights at the American Legion, where he would dance and socialize. He was a Yankees fan since the age of 3, despite living in a house full of Red Sox fans, and enjoyed going into Boston and watching them play against the Red Sox with family or friends. One of his fondest memories is going with his grandson Darrell Hughes to see the Yankees play in the original stadium.

He is predeceased by his daughter Katrina, both his parents, and his brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Lisa Kelley and husband Chris, of Belmont, Vt., and Debra Heroux and husband Lee, of Swansea, Mass.; and his six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Robert Lockerby, of Adams, Mass.; Charles Lockerby, of Springfield, Vt.; and Sally Delevan, of Concord, N.H. Also amongst the survivors are his two sisters-in-law Gloria Watkins, of Turner Falls, Mass., and Darlene Smith, of Johnstown, N.Y.; and his brother-in-law Gary Watkins, of Chester, Vt.

The family would like to thank all our friends and family for all their support and love during the last five years. Especially, a huge thank-you to Gary, who came every day to check on Ritchie and help Nancy provide any care needed. Services will be held in the spring. Love to you all.