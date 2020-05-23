Richard N. Stevens Jr., 1937-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard N. Stevens Jr. passed away Friday, May 15 after a brief stay at Cheshire Medical Center. He was 82 years old. He was born June 18, 1937, the son of Richard Stevens and Margaret (Brown) Stevens. He lived in Springfield, Vt. Dick graduated from Springfield High School in 1955.

After high school, he joined the Army and spent the first part of his enlistment in New Jersey and Maryland as an Army photographer and later, stationed in Alaska, as a member of the Army Biathlon Ski Team. In 1960, he enrolled at Michigan State University, graduating with honors with a degree in landscape architecture. He married Janet Whipple and had two sons.

Later divorced, he raised both kids as a single parent. In addition to his career as an architect, he worked alongside his parents operating Skyline Nursery. In 1984 he married Shannon with whom he spent the rest of his life.

Besides family and career, Dick had many passions in life. Above all, skiing brought him the most joy. He worked as a professional ski instructor for over 60 years, spending a large part of his career at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow. He was an avid gardener and plant person and a member of the International Plant Propagators Society. In addition to raising plants, he became skilled in countless ways related to running the farm. He could, and compulsively would, fix anything. When not working, he enjoyed making wine and picking the five-string banjo.

Dick was predeceased by his sisters Nancy and Alice and also his oldest son Hans. He is survived by his wife Shannon, his son Hugh, and his brother Eric. He also had numerous stepchildren, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He will be buried at the Weathersfield Bow Cemetery.