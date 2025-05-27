Richard M. Welch, 1950-2025

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Richard Michael Welch was born to Jack and Rita Welch, on Feb. 26, 1950, and passed away on March 18, 2025, after a courageous bout with cancer. He was at his home in Florida, in the presence of his two daughters and loving partner Jill Bowen.

Ric was born in Massachusetts, living in Holyoke, until his family relocated to North Walpole, N.H., in 1960. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1968. Ric went on to graduate from Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., where he met and married Denise (Bolduc) Welch, and moved to Colchester, Vt., to raise their three children.

After graduation, Ric was an accountant for 12 years, and brought his talent for singing Irish folk songs to the schools his children attended. He expanded his talent and played in Irish pubs as well. He then worked for IBM, where he gained experience with semiconductors and their maintenance, which secured his position as product support engineer with Axcelis Technologies. Ric’s expertise in this position took him to locations throughout Europe, and all over Asia. He retired in 2008 as a global product support manager.

Ric’s hobbies included traveling, singing Irish folk songs, and riding his motorcycle. His love for riding his motorcycle brought him from coast to coast. He performed his beloved Irish folk songs wherever he lived in the U.S., and from Italy to Tahiti. He also loved tracing his ancestry, and even obtained his Irish citizenship. After retiring, Ric and Jill would summer in Italy, where they made many friends, endearing them to go back year after year.

He is survived by his son Eric Welch and wife Vivian Welch, of Victor, Idaho; daughters Danielle Koning, of Victor, Idaho, and Nichole Rita Welch, of Bisbee, Ariz.; his partner of 20 years Jill E. Bowen, formerly of North Walpole, N.H.; and by his brother John and wife Martha (Cray) Welch. A Celebration of his Life is planned for June 11, in Holyoke, Mass., where his ashes will be laid to rest with his parents, in St. Jerome Cemetery.