Richard J. Emery, 1954-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard J. Emery, 70, died April 29, 2025, at the Jack Byrne Center in Hanover, after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 7, 1954, in Springfield, Vt., to Max Emery Sr. and Bernice (Higgins) Emery.

Richard attended Springfield High School, and graduated in 1972. He loved the outdoors and spent his life working outside. As a young adult, he helped his father in the logging business and making wood shingles. For years he worked peeling the logs used to build log cabins with his good friend Dennis Rhodes. Richard was also a gifted artist and worked in many mediums including oil and acrylic paints, woodburning, and carving. He also made his own frames for his paintings.

Richard is survived by his brothers Max Emery, Jr. (Joyce) and Robert Emery (Audrey), sister Nancy DaVall (Charles), and best friends Henry and Regina Corr. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Norman.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.