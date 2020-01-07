Richard G. Maynard, 1940-2019

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Richard G. Maynard, “Dick,” passed away peacefully at his home in Harrison, Maine, Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Jan. 25, 1940, in Windsor, Vt., he grew up in Perkinsville, and graduated Springfield High School in 1958. Active in the Boy Scouts, he attained his Eagle Scout badge and Order of the Arrow.

A graduate of Dartmouth College in 1962, with a degree in government and economics, he then served in the Army as First Lieutenant, Infantry, Airborne Ranger, at the DMZ in South Korea; studied at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, one year; and earned his master’s degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dick worked in Washington, D.C. until retiring to Maine. He worked for and on behalf of the federal government, involved in the early days of computer technology for economic analysis, pioneering the use of computer modeling and computer graphics in policy analysis. He worked with the World Computer Graphics Association and was a member of the World Future Society. Later, he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton and General Dynamics as a management consultant serving diverse government clients.

He volunteered at his children’s schools and with Citizens for a Better City in Falls Church. Dick was happiest outdoors, working in his garden and woods, fishing, kayaking, hiking in New Hampshire or Virginia mountains, and cross country skiing or snowshoeing.

Dick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Dovell; daughters Kelly Maynard (husband Josh Brown and son Evan), and Anne Hancock (husband Brian and son Bodhi), both of Madison, Wis.; sister Marion Smith of Bar Harbor, Maine; and sister Kathaleen Giurtino of Chester, Vt. He is predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Collins Bean of Perkinsville, Vt.; Gerald Upton Maynard Charlestown, N.H.; and sister Carlene Ann of Perkinsville, Vt.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Bridgton, Maine, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrison Food Bank, P.O Box 112, Harrison, Maine 04040. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.