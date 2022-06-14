Richard F. Gorton, 1920-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard F. Gorton, 101, passed away on Tuesday, June 13 in the afternoon at the Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vt.

He was born Aug. 5, 1920 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Frederick and Mildred (Griffith) Gorton. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School. He also attended automotive repair schools. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. As a young man, he worked on the family dairy farm in South Wallingford, Vt.

In 1944, he married Harriet Weeks in Charlestown, N.H. She predeceased him in 1995.

Richard worked as a Mechanic and Service Manager with Riverside Garage, Ray’s Motors, R & S Repair, and Stocker & Austin. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt., and a member of the St. John’s Masonic Lodge #41 in Springfield, recently receiving a Golden Lapel award for 80 years of service. He was also an active member of the Springfield Senior Center for many years.

He enjoyed candlepin bowling and was a member of the candlepin leagues in Springfield for many years. He also enjoyed taking many trips and cruises with Ellie. He made bird houses and cutting boards that he donated to Habitat for Humanity, and wooden toys for the Santa Claus Club in Springfield for many years.

He is survived by his granddaughter Michelle Bessette, grandson Richard Bessette, son-in-law John Bessette, longtime companion and life partner Eleanor Johnson, one niece, and three nephews. He was also predeceased by his daughter Nancy Bessette in 2019.

The family would like to thank the many devoted caregivers that made it possible for Richard to remain in his home for the past year.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H. Reverend Michael Mario Pastor of the First Congregational Church will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, or to the Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St. Springfield, VT 05156.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.