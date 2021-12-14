Richard D. Wyman, 1956-2021

W. TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Richard D. Wyman, 65, passed away at his home in West Townshend, Vt., Dec. 1, 2021. He was born Jan. 22, 1956, in Hartford, Conn., to William and Olive (Buckland) Wyman.

Richard was self-employed in the logging industry for many years, and also worked in the construction industry, most recently employed by Reggie Cyr in Londonderry, Vt. He was a skilled carpenter, having built his home in Andover, and later assisted in the construction of their home in West Townshend. He will always be remembered by family and friends for the kind and honest, hardworking man that he was and for his generous spirit, helping anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife Theresa Wyman of West Townshend, Vt., his brothers Ron Wyman (Eve) of Fort Mill, S.C.; Nelson Eddy Wyman of Great Barrington, Mass.; Paul Wyman (Gail) of North Windham, Vt.; Ralph Wyman (Janice) of North Windham, Vt.; Larry Wyman (Susie) of Londonderry, Vt.; his sisters Nita Springer of Van Nuys, Calif.; Coralyn Farrar of Chester, Vt.; and Marilyn Wyman of West Granby, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, his sister Ginny Overson of Williston, N.D.; and a brother Gordon O. Wyman.

No service is planned at this time.