Richard D. Shore, 1932-2025 🇺🇸

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Richard D. “Red” Shore, 92, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. He was born July 3, 1932, in Johnson, Vt., to Albert and Helen (Bailey) Shore.

Richard graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1953, and joined the army in 1954. On Sept. 20, 1958, he married the love of his life Judy Ford.

Richard held many jobs in his life, including stints as a Windham County Deputy Sheriff, and as an EMT for Densmore Ambulance, but his happiest working years were spent with the Bellows Falls Fire Department, where he served as captain for 24 years.

Richard will be remembered for his warmth and sense of humor, and as a rich source of local and family stories.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Francis, Albert, William, and Bailey; and his sisters Betty, Mary, and Kitty.

He is survived by his wife Judy; his daughters Stephannie (Darrell) Ward and Heidi (Jim) Burdo; his grandchildren Sarah, Dylan, and Haley; his great-grandchildren Lia, Liam, and Cooper; his many nieces and nephews; and by his four-legged companion Peanut.

A graveside service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., in the spring.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.