Richard Craig Prentiss, 1942-2022

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Richard (Rick) Prentiss, 79, of Walpole, N.H. passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, N.H.

Rick was born on Nov. 4, 1942, in Washington D.C. to Dorothy and Harley Prentiss. He spent most of his childhood in Drewsville, N.H. where his parents owned the Prentiss General Store. Rick graduated from Walpole High School in 1961 and Wentworth Institute in Boston in 1964, where he excelled in baseball.

On Aug. 31, 1963, Rick married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth (Betty) Pickering in Walpole. Together they raised four children. He worked at Kidder Press in Dover and Markems in Keene before taking over the family store in Drewsville. In 1984 they sold the family store and he had various jobs in sales.

Rick loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time at the “woodlot” in Drewsville or the “Prentiss Pond” in his backyard. He loved fishing, hunting, cutting wood, camping, basketball, golf, selling bait, and most of all baseball. Rick coached little league and youth baseball and American Legion baseball before founding and organizing the Walpole Blue Jays in 1981, before moving the team to Keene in 1987. Rick was a huge Fall Mountain Wildcat fan and Keene High Blackbird Fan, where you could see him watching his children and grandchildren playing soccer, basketball, football, baseball, and cheerleading. He loved watching his grandchildren perform in musicals and choir concerts.

Rick was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Walpole. He was a member of Men’s Fellowship and was always seen cooking chicken for the chicken barbecues or cooking breakfast after Easter sunrise service. He loved to sing in the church choir for many many years.

Rick was predeceased by his brother John Prentiss. He is survived by his brother Harley Prentiss of McKinleyville, Calif., and sister Janet Martin of Walpole, N.H.

Rick leaves his wife Elizabeth of 58 years, his son Dean (Christine) Prentiss, and daughters Alicia Prentiss, Hope (John) Frost, and Jill St. Pierre. He was Grampa to 16 grandchildren: Rheannon, Nick, Brittany (Nate), Dakota, Tanner, Kelsey, Haley, Connor, Lucas, Jaden (Alyssa), Demi, Courtney, Adriona, Zoey, Trevor, and Brody. And Old Grampa to 14 great-grandchildren: Theodore, Gracie, Lucas, Lilah, Cali, Cash, Cora, Mason, Maddox, Noah, Marlena, Maverick, Brynlee, and Charlotte. He also opened his home for many other children throughout the years.

He will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, huge smile, and love for his family.

Thank you to the staff at Maplewood for all the loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, Bedford, NH (166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110). Services will be held this Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, 11 a.m. at the United Church of Acworth, 16 Town Hall Road, Acworth, NH 03601.