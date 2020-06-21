Richard C. Hall, 1931-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard C. Hall, 89, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, Vt., after a long illness. He was born April 18, 1931 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Riley Charles and Ila E. (Lakso) Hall. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School. He later graduated from Pennsylvania College of Technology for Airline Mechanics. Richard served in the United States Navy.

He drove school bus for Springfield public schools in the 1950s and later he was employed for many years in the hydraulics department at Bryant Grinder Company in Springfield, Vt., retiring in 1993. He also worked ski patrol at Okemo Mountain in the 1960s. Richard enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, and square dancing. He was a member of the St. John’s Lodge 41 F. & A.M. in Springfield, Vt.

He is survived by his son Ryan Hall of Springfield and several cousins.

A graveside service will was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper officiated. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel.