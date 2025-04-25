Richard Butler Sr., 1933-2025 🇺🇸

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Richard “Dick” Butler Sr. passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025, under the excellent care of the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in 1933, the son of Roy and Luella (Place) Butler. He attended schools in Proctorsville and Chester.

Richard served in the United States Air Force, during which time he married Rose Stevens. She predeceased him on April 15, 2013.

His work career included many occupations in Vermont and Florida, most being self-employed alongside Rose. However, the ones he enjoyed most were those doing for others. Delivering mail and working for MOOver Public Transit were the most rewarding for him.

Dick really enjoyed dancing, visiting family and friends, and making everyone smile with his picking. He was always upbeat, and had the ability to carry a conversation with most anyone of any age.

He is survived by his son Rick Butler (Bonnie), daughter Terry Getchell (Steve), many grandchildren, his brother Ellsworth (Bea), his companion Sandra Shattuck, sister-in-law Shirley Butler, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Ronald and Gordon.

A graveside service will be held on June 28, at 3 p.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.