Richard B. Barrows, 1936-2024 🇺🇸

NORTH WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Richard Byron Barrows, 87, of North Westminster, Vt., died unexpectedly at his home on May 2, 2024.

Richard was born on Aug. 3, 1936, to the late Clayton Barrows and Bernice (Hathorn) Barrows, in Bellows Falls. He graduated Bellows Falls High School in 1954, and went on to Vermont Technical School in Randolph, Vt., for a two-year degree in agriculture.

On Sept. 15, 1956, he married Patricia Evelyn Burke at St. Joseph’s Church in Walpole, N.H. Richard and Patricia were married for 67 years, until her recent passing this February. He is survived by their three children Catherine Moore and her husband Glen Moore of Alstead, N.H., Cynthia Lisai and her husband Brent Lisai of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Richard P. Barrows and his Wife Karen Barrows Of Ossipee, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jesse Moore, Nicole Gorman, Kirstina Barrows-Smith, and Kyle Barrows; and one great-grandchild Madison Haskell. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his brother Ernest Barrows of Keene, N.H.

Richard was in the Army National Guard, Company A, 8th Battalion, 3rd Training Regiment Infantry, where he was also was selected for the Army National Guard Color Guard. He served in the Vermont National Guard for six years.

In 1957 he went to work driving truck for Cray Oil Company of North Walpole, N.H., and in 1967 he started a 28-year tenure at St. Johnsbury Trucking in Bellows Falls. After their closure, he drove for various trucking companies until he retired at the age of 80. In a national truck rodeo competition at the Indianapolis International Speedway, he won second place in the five-axle class He was a mentor and teacher of driving and driving safety to many, and he was the best trailer man Cindy and her horses could have ever asked for. He took great pleasure helping people with backing up, parking, and driving their trailers.

He was a proud member of American Legion Post 37, The New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry, The New England Draft Horse Association, the American Quarter Horse Association, and the Cheshire Fair Horse Show Circuit where, at the age 86, he entered his first show class in the Western Halter Division, and was awarded Reserve Champion at the year-end banquet, receiving a standing ovation. He was a great lover of farming, agriculture, local fairs, livestock, horses, horse pulls, and horse shows, Saturday night beans and hot dogs, fried scallops, spaghetti and meatballs, Johnny Cash, and Charlie Pride, but yet most especially his family.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 5-7 p.m., at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 23, at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Church. Burial will be held in Lower Langdon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cheshire Horse Show Series, attn: Hazel Young, 90 Old Leonard Farm Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home.