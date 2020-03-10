Richard A. Pearce, 1927-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Richard A. Pearce, 92, of Walpole passed away in the comfort of his home March 6, 2020 in the company of his daughter Ellie and his friend Dermot. He was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Chesterfield, N.H., the son of the late Gertie (Mathers) and Edwin Pearce. He attended area schools and graduated from Walpole High School with the Class of 1945.

As an adult, he formally learned how to service Ford automobiles. He was proud of his high score in the Ford course and his mechanical abilities. In the ’70s, he took computer classes; although he did not make this a career, he went out of his comfort zone to learn something new in this emerging field.

On Nov. 15, 1957, Richard married Ellen McAfee. They celebrated nearly 55 years of marriage before her passing in July of 2012.

Richard worked at various jobs throughout his life. Farming, car mechanics, building houses, school maintenance, selling Amway, doing odd jobs, and carpentry, electrical, and plumbing work. He was often called upon to “fix” something. In his home, hammers, screwdrivers, and other tools were never very far away.

In his leisure time, he enjoyed listening to fiddle music. If he went on a trip, he took back roads. One of his friends called him Back Roads Pearce. He also enjoyed visiting his wife’s family home in New Brunswick, Canada where they traveled back and forth for over 50 years.

He is survived by his daughter Ellen (Ellie) Pearce and her husband Mike Bubnis, nieces Anne Hill and Janet Pearce, nephew Chris Pearce, sister-in law Ruth Grandy, and friend Dermot Murphy.

He was predeceased by his wife Ellen and all of his siblings Edna Koson, Clayton Pearce, Ruth Pearce, Clarence Pearce, Doris Shattuck, and William Pearce.

At his wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.