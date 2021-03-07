Richard A. Neilsen Sr., 1934-2021

WALPOLE, N.H. – Richard A. “Dick” Neilsen Sr., 86, of Keene, N.H. and a former well-known longtime resident of the Walpole, N.H. community, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the Pheasant Wood Care Center in Peterborough, N.H.

His parents, Annette (Gosselin) and Laurence M. Neilsen Sr., welcomed their son into the world Dec. 30, 1934, in Springfield, Vt. Dick grew up in Springfield and was a graduate of Springfield High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.

Dick attended Keene Teachers College and went on to earn his Master in Education from the University of New Hampshire. He spent his professional career in the education system, starting as a teacher in Hinsdale, N.H., before becoming a successful and well-respected principal at the Villas School in Alstead, N.H.

An active member of his community serving others in need, Richard was a longtime member of the Walpole Lions Club. A man of great faith, Richard was a parishioner at St. Joseph Parish in Walpole, serving as Eucharistic minister and lecture at the Sunday masses.

Having a wonderful voice, Richard was a longtime member of the Cheshiremen Barbershop Chorus in Keene, providing enjoyment to many as a member of the chorus as well as several quartets.

He enjoyed tennis and golfing, and was a member of the Hooper Golf Club in Walpole. Well-known as an antique car enthusiast, Richard could be seen driving around town in his classic 1966 Mustang, participating in many of the local parades and events. In his earlier years, he was a coach with the Walpole Baseball Little League. He also taught driver’s education and was never hesitant to offer loving criticism to his own children’s driving skills long after they had their driver’s license.

Another one of Dick’s passions was traveling. He and his wife, Jane, took many cruises, trips around the U.S. and around the world. Many of their vacations were to attend Barbershop Chorus conventions and competitions.

He will be greatly missed by many in his community; however more so by his beloved family: his children Richard A. Neilsen Jr. and his wife Mellony of Leland, N.C., Jason E. Neilsen and his wife Diane of Marlborough, N.H., Kristin M. Boule and her husband John of Penacook, N.H., Peter C. Neilsen and his partner Bonnie Sargent of Penacook; his grandchildren Ian, Jason, Catie, Aiden, Lizzy, Emalie, Lexi; his great-grandchildren Reynald IV, Mila, Kingsley; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members including the LeDrew and Neilsen families in Charlestown, N.H. Richard was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Jane I. (Gonyou) Neilsen, May 4, 2007; two brothers Laurence M. Neilsen Jr. and Alfred “Skip” Neilsen; and a sister Jean LeDrew.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Friday, March 5, 2021 in St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H. Burial followed in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Neilsen’s memory to the National Barbershop Harmony Society, 110 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203, or by going online to www.barbershop.org.

