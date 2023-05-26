Richard A. Johnson, 1956-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard (Rick) Allyn Johnson, 66, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on May 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born to Allyn Johnson and Rosabel LaFrance Prouty on November 4, 1956. He was raised in Springfield, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1974.

Rick worked for over 30 years for Fellows Gear Shaper, holding many different positions. After his career at Fellows, Rick moved on to work for the Town of Springfield for the Highway Department, where he retired from.

Rick never met a stranger. He talked to everyone that he met, and often became fast friends with that person. When Rick spoke with you, it was without judgment. He genuinely liked people, and he enjoyed getting to know them better. Given this, there was never a quick conversation with him. Rick would ask about you, your family, your work, and anything and everything else. He truly was one of a kind, and was always happy.

He was a man of many hobbies. One of his favorites was camping with his family. Rick loved riding his motorcycles and snowmobiles. He had several of each, so the biggest decision wasn’t where to ride, it was which one to ride. There were many stops along the way, as Rick liked to stop to chat with everyone that he rode with. A short ride meant distance, not time. Rick loved the art of buying and selling vehicles. If he was not at a dealership looking at a new one, he was at his dining room table looking over advertisements. He loved sports. He was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and the Springfield Cosmos. Rick frequented many sporting events on both the professional and local level. You may have seen Rick running a score board, or being part of the “chain gang” at football games. Rick was a family man through and through. He loved his family fiercely, and was especially proud of his son Carl. Rick would light up and grin ear to ear telling stories of Carl. He was proud of the young man that he was becoming. Rick found great pleasure watching Carl swim, play baseball, and fish.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Michelle (Merrill), his son Carl, his sister Debra Richardson, his niece Amy Mitchell, and his father Allyn.

He was predeceased by his mother Rosabel, whom he absolutely loved with all his heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Springfield Foster Care Association at 302 Cherry Hill, Springfield, VT 05156. Foster care was very important to Rick, and he would be proud to have donations sent there in his honor to help in this very worthy cause.

Calling hours will be on Friday June 2, 6-8 p.m., at Davis Memorial Chapel.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW in Springfield.