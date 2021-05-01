Richard A. Eastman, 1954-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Richard A. “Rick” Eastman, 66, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born May 1, 1954 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Norman E. and Norma (Tarbell) Eastman. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1972.

Rick was offered a number of college golf scholarships but ultimately chose to begin his work life after graduating from high school. Rick worked at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt., Norse House in Bondville, Vt., and MJS Lawncare in Rockingham, Vt. In 1995 Rick embarked on a new career by starting his own business, Custom Car Care Services. He installed custom, real wood dashes and trim in high-end vehicles throughout New England. His business thrived for 24 years until he retired in 2019.

Rick loved sports and was an avid skier and golfer. He was a longtime member of the Crown Point Country Club where he was always in the mix for the club championships including in 2011 where he was runner-up. In addition, he participated and won many other tournaments throughout New England over the years.

He is survived by his partner of nearly 30 years Sandra Dockum of Springfield; her children Melissa Dockum of North Springfield, Andrew Dockum of Weathersfield, and Christian Dockum of Fairfield, Conn.; Sandra’s grandchildren Ella, Oliver, and Rowan Dockum, and Thomas Anderson; one brother William Eastman of Springfield; two sisters Delores Eastman of Springfield and Linda Rutter of Lima, Ohio; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Norman and Norma Eastman and by one sister Carol Eastman Kangas.

Rick was an attentive grandparent to all of the grandchildren. He had an especially close bond with grandson Tom Anderson. They spent many happy hours talking, playing, and riding around together taking in the natural beauty of Vermont. The grandchildren were the light of his life.

A private graveside service will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. A family gathering celebrating his life will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or at www.heart.org.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.