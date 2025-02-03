Reine J. Laplante, 1931-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With deep sadness we announce the passing of Reine Joseph Laplante, at the age of 93, on Jan. 22, 2025, at the Springfield Hospital, after heart failure. Reine lived a full life as a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, valuing his family above all else.

Reine was born in Putney, Vt., on Oct. 15, 1931, to Omer and Laura Laplante. The family moved to Proctorsville, Vt., where he grew up and graduated from Springfield High School.

During high school, he excelled as a star player in basketball. He was even asked to play with the Harlem Globe Trotters. Reine was also an incredible pole vaulter, breaking the Vermont state record.

In high school, he met his true love Constance Koski. They married in May of 1949. Following graduation, he was employed as an inspector for E.R. Fellows Co. in Springfield, where he worked for 43 years, retiring in 1993.

His interest in landscape oil painting began in high school. He continued painting throughout his life. In their later years, Reine and Connie began ballroom dancing, which they received rave reviews for. They spent many weekends traveling around New England, dancing with different bands and making lifelong friends over the years. He loved music, and enjoyed attending various band concerts in the area. In the winter months they spent time in Florida, giving them lasting memories which they loved to reflect back on. Reine and Connie were also very active alumni, and took pleasure in meeting with classmates.

Reine was devoted to his church. His quiet strength and faith brought light to those around him. Reine will be remembered for his integrity, gentle spirit, smile, and strong character.

He was predeceased by his son Stephen, parents Omer and Laura Laplante, sisters Laura Walker and Anita Wehler, and brother Albert.

Reine is survived by his wife Constance of 76 years; his brother Al; sister Elaine Minadeo (Claude); his sons Mark (Sheila) and David (Ellen); grandchildren David Charles, Christopher, Julianne, and Travis; and great-grandchildren Adam and Matthew.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt., on May 17, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that you do a thoughtful act of kindness.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.