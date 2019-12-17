Regina A. Hood, 1937-2019

PERKINSVILLE, Vt. – Regina A. Hood, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Feb. 23, 1937 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Louis and Gladys (Sprague) Page. She attended schools in Springfield, Vt., graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1956.

On Dec. 17, 2000, she married Carl C. Hood in Charlestown, N.H. Regina lived most of her life in Springfield, Vt. and resided in Perkinsville for the past 19 years. She worked at the Springfield Hospital for several years and worked with special needs children in Walpole, N.H. for several years. Regina enjoyed cooking, spending time outdoors, camping, loved trips to Maine, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Carl Hood of Perkinsville; three daughters Alexis Hair of Omaha, Neb., Jaquelyn Good of Bruceton Mills, Pa., and Jeanne Obie of Hallstead, Pa.; one son Reginald Obie of Tucson, Ariz.; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and by one son Richard Obie in 1984.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Friends may call at the United Methodist Church Thursday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.