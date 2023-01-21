Raymong E. Hutchinson Jr. 1947-2023 🇺🇸

PUTNEY, Vt. – Raymond E. Hutchinson Jr., “Skip”, 75, passed away at his home in Putney, Vt. on Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Nov. 6, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. the son of Raymond E. Sr. and Virginia L. (Goodrich) Hutchinson. He graduated from Chester High School class of 1965. After high school he enlisted into the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to have served.

Raymond worked in construction in the area for many years.

He was a member of the VNVMC, loved riding motorcycles, “Live to Ride – Ride to Live”. He enjoyed an adventure, especially while traveling by motorcycle. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Marcella Pearl of Putney, three daughters Melissa Benson (Mike) of Ludlow, Vanessa Beach (Buddy) of Windsor, and Lisa Ewing of Mendon. One sister Bonnie Maynard (Danny) of Proctorsville, five grandchildren Dillon Beach, Levi Destromp, Zoey Destromp, Maddox Merrill, and Alicia Ewing. One great grandson Asher Destromp. Also by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, one sister Brenda Willard, and his wife Kathleen Hutchinson.

A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville at a later date.

The family would like to thank the VNH for their care and compassion.

Donations in Skips memory may be made to the VNH at vnh@vnhcare.org