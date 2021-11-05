Raymond Leo Briere Sr., 1952-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Raymond Leo Briere Sr., 68, of Trebo Road, passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Raymond was born Dec. 31, 1952, the son of Benoit and Marie (Fornier) Briere in Woonsocket, R.I.

Raymond graduated high school in Cumberland, R.I. and later moved to Vermont. He was a self-employed machine shop owner. He enjoyed spending his time hiking, hunting, and trapping. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He also found immense joy working on his Harleys and the freedom of the open road.

Raymond is survived by two sons Raymond Briere Jr. and wife Amanda, Randy Briere and wife Kelly, four brothers, and two sisters. He also has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, along with longtime companion, Helen Deloch. He is predeceased by his parents and one brother.

There will be no services. A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Arrangements are being made at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls.