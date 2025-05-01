Raymond J. Aumand, 1933-2025 🇺🇸

N. WALPOLE, N.H. – Raymond J. Aumand, 91, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home, on April 21, 2025.

Born on July 31, 1933, in Bellows Falls, Vt., Raymond grew up in North Walpole and graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1951. After high school, Raymond served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1952-1955, serving on the U.S.S. Pittsburgh. During his time in the Navy, Raymond also took business and marketing classes with the goal of returning home after the service to work for his father’s retail store.

While in the service, Raymond married his high school sweetheart Ellen R. Parris, on June 13, 1953, and they were happily married for 66 years before Ellen passed away in 2019.

After serving in the Navy, Raymond returned home to North Walpole, to work at his family’s variety store, Aumand’s & Sons, which was opened by Raymond’s father Earnest Aumand Sr. in 1920. Raymond would become committed to his parent’s store, and became its key figure.

From making ice cream for the store’s soda fountain as a young teenager, to delivering ice cream and refrigerators in high school, to becoming the sales and merchandise manager in his 20s, to inheriting the store from his parents at age 32 and becoming president of the business in 1965, to finally passing the title onto his son in 2003 to become the CEO and patriarch of Aumand’s Furniture.

Mr. Aumand dedicated over 60 years of his life to working hard and successfully building his family’s business, and then another 20 years as the business CEO. Under Raymond’s leadership, direction and work ethic, Aumand’s Furniture has long been a staple in North Walpole and the surrounding community for 105 years and counting.

In 1998, Raymond and Ellen built multiple houses, among other real estate properties, in Lake Placid and Marco Island, Fla., where they lived nine months out of the year, and the remaining in North Walpole. Raymond and Ellen loved their time in Florida, where Ray especially enjoyed riding the waves in his “racing boat.”

Raymond came back to New Hampshire full-time in 2016, after his beloved wife’s passing, and spent the rest of his days – while still going to the store every morning to make sure things were running smoothly – relaxing in his mother’s house, while enjoying the “view of Fall Mountain” from his sun room, with his children and his faithful cat Artimus. And as Mr. Aumand so aptly put it, “I did it my way.”

Raymond was predeceased by his wife Ellen, his parents Ernest Aumand Sr. and Mary “Maime” Ratchford Aumand, and his older brothers Ernest “Turk” Aumand Jr. and Paul Aumand. Raymond is survived by his son Christopher and daughter Celeste.

There will be no calling hours, and a private ceremony for family will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, in Walpole, N.H., where Mr. Aumand will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.