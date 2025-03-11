Raymond A. Hull, 1931-2025 🇺🇸

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Raymond Alfred Hull, 94, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away on March 7, 2025.

He was born in Windsor, Vt., on Jan. 29, 1931, the son of Isiah and Marion Hull.

Raymond was in the U.S. Army from 1949-1953, during the Korean Conflict, gaining medals and awards, such as the Hourglass, National Defense Award, Combat Infantryman Award, and the United Nations Award.

He was a member of the Masonic Hiram #9 Lodge in Claremont, Bektash Shriners, life member of DAV, American Legion, and VFW, and also the Charlestown Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, and a Charlestown Congregational Church past trustee and past pastoral relations.

He enjoyed camping, woodworking, and traveling.

Ray is survived by his wife Rosie Smith-Hull, of Charlestown; his daughter Penny Desgagne, of Nashua; grandchildren Jeremy Desgagne, of Florida, and Nikki Desgagne, of Nashua; stepdaughter Deb Costine and Colin, of Chester; several stepgrandchildren; his sister Patricia Simonds, of White River Junction, Vt.; brother Robert Becker, of Florida; and a very special adopted son Harold Booth, of Unity.

He was predeceased by his parents; children Steve Hull and Michael Hull; and siblings Richard Hull, Juanita (Becker) Larkin, Alta (Becker) Connolly, Warren Becker, David Becker, and Roberta Becker.

Visiting hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 15, from 10-11 a.m. Service will be at 11 a.m. Following the service, lunch will be at the Charlestown Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray’s memory to the Shriner’s burn unit of St. Jude’s.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.