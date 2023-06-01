Ray Massucco Celebration of Life

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Family, friends, colleagues and musical acquaintances are invited to join together for a Celebration of Life for Ray Massucco on Sunday, June 11, at 12 p.m., to be held at the Rockingham Meeting House in Rockingham, Vt. Ray passed away suddenly on Sept. 27, 2022, leaving the community in shock from losing someone who was so close and so connected to many people in our little town in southern Vermont. Ray spent many weekends in search of undiscovered talent, in hopes of bringing those voices to Bellows Falls.

The Rockingham Meeting House was one of Ray’s favorite venues for acoustic music, which he shared with many people over many years on the second Sunday in June as another Roots on the River Festival was winding down. It’s a perfect place to recall a memory, share a story, and pay tribute to Ray for all that he gave us during his time on this earth.

Ray was not only a husband, father, brother, and friend, but also a skilled lawyer, a tireless community advocate, a seasoned festival promoter, and a lover of music of almost every kind. He made a difference in many people’s lives, and if you didn’t have a chance to tell him what he meant to you before, then please join us for this unfiltered show of love for Ray.

The Meeting House does have a maximum seating capacity, so limited seating inside the building for the general public will be available on a first come, first served basis, while gathering on the grounds is open to all who attend. Some of Ray’s favorite snacks will be served outside (food and drink are prohibited inside the Meeting House).