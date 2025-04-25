Ray C. Lamothe, 1941-2025 🇺🇸

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Ray Clarence Lamothe passed away on April 16, 2025 at Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont, N.H., with family by his side.

Ray was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 31, 1941, the son of Clarence and Evelyn (Grover) Lamotte. He was raised in Chester, Vt., graduating in 1960 from Chester High School. Following his graduation he served in the Army Reserves.

He worked on the dock for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for nearly 27 years. He later worked as a yardman at Hancor in North Springfield.

Ray married Linda Anne Danico, whom he met while working at the trucking company, on April 30, 1976. Ray was a devoted husband to Linda, so evident in his care for her throughout her lengthy struggle with illnesses during the later years of their marriage. She died in 2011.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 37, the Polish American Club, and the Moose Lodge in Bellows Falls, along with the Springfield Humane Society.

Ray enjoyed being outdoors. A hunter in his earlier years, he became more involved with kayaking and golf as he grew older. He enjoyed gardening and caring for his yard. He also enjoyed reading and was an avid card player, particularly Cribbage and Bridge.

He is survived by his sister, Leona (Wendell) Brown, of Bellows Falls; four nephews David Brown, of Roswell, Ga., Christopher (Jennifer) Lamotte, of Milton, Vt., Jason Lamotte, of Colchester, Vt., Steven Lamotte and his fiancé Amy Briere, of Rutland, Vt.; and one niece Elizabeth (Jon) Morris, of Epping, N.H. He is also survived by four great nephews Jordan and Jeremy Lamotte, Evan Brown, and Kenneth Lamotte; one great-niece Caitlyn Lamotte; and his dear friend Donna Marzouk of Bradenton, Fla. Ray was pre-deceased by his parents, wife Linda, and brother Kenneth.

At Ray’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private service will take place on Saturday, May 3.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray’s memory to the Springfield Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.