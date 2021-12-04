Ralph W. Nichols, 1939-2021 🇺🇸

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Ralph W. “Bud” Nichols, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away peacefully at home Nov. 26, 2021 at the age of 81 after a long illness. He was surrounded by his wife and two daughters.

Ralph was born Dec. 26, 1939 in Fairfield, Vt., to Frank and Gladys Nichols. He graduated from Vilas High in Alstead, N.H. and in 1967, married Geraldine Bailey in Rockville, Conn. Their marriage produced two daughters to whom he was a devoted and loving father. In 1971, Ralph joined the Army National Guard, where he served proudly for 23 years. He was deployed to active duty in 1991 and served in Desert Storm before retiring from service in 1994.

Ralph was active in a number of Masonic organizations and held office at several lodges: Masonic Lodge, Charlestown, N.H. # 12 Past Master; King Solomon’s Temple Lodge, Bellows Falls #45 Past Master; St. Paul’s Lodge, Alstead, N.H. #30 Past Master; St. John’s Lodge, Springfield, Vt. #41 Junior Warden; Masonic Royal Arch, Springfield, Vt. #25 Past High Priest; Knights Templar, Holy Cross Springfield, Vt. #12 Past Commander; and Mount Sinai Shriners, Montpelier, Vt.

Ralph worked several years as a machinist before retiring from Lovejoy Tool in 2001. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed time with a good book. For several years, Ralph could be found on the sidelines cheering on his grandsons at their multiple sporting events. He was also a regular attendee at the “lunch bunch” group, where he and his friends would gather on Tuesdays for lunch.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years Geraldine Nichols (Bailey); two daughters Cheryl Nichols and Tracy (Nichols) Upton; son-in-law Tim Upton; two grandsons Ben and John Upton; two sisters Viola Perron and Lillian Mailloux; and brother William Graham. He was predeceased by a sister Doreen Connelly and four brothers Frank Nichols, Joseph Nichols, Fred Nichols, and Peter Nichols.

Services will be held for Ralph Dec. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St Paul’s Lodge, 119 River St., Alstead, N.H. 03602.

The family will be planning a spring burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, giving to veterans in need, www.garysinisefoundation.org.