Ralph “Red” Smith, 1930-2022 🇺🇸

KEENE, N.H. – Ralph “Red’ Smith, 92, of Keene, N.H. passed away on Dec. 27, 2022. Red was born on July 19, 1930 to Perley and Amelia (Rikour) Smith. He worked for many years for Hubbard Farms and the Hubbard Family, and helped establish the Walpole Foundation. Red proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Red enjoyed the outdoors, nature, trimming bushes, and mowing lawns.

Red is survived by his wife Irene Smith and his children, Peter (Jane) Smith, Stephen (Patricia) Smith and Kathleen (Jim) Masiello.

Red is also survived by his grandchildren Eric, Stephanie, Jamie, Amanda, Brian, and Danielle. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Carter, Morgan, Caleb, Dylan, Tryston, Peyton, Troy, Scarlett, Cole, Beau, Noah, Isabella and Sophia.

Red was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Perley, Albert, Elizabeth, and Thelma.

There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls, VT. www.fentonandhennessey.com