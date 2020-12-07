Ralph E. Stoddard, 1934-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Ralph E. Stoddard, 86, died Nov. 25, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born July 13, 1934, the oldest of four sons born to Harold A. and Gladys L. (Quinn) Stoddard. He was raised in Chester, Vt., attended schools in Chester, and graduated from Chester High School in 1952, where he served as his class president his junior and senior years. While in high school he was active in band and orchestra and served as manager of the basketball teams, also he worked at Jameson’s market after school, vacations, and in the summer.

Following high school, he attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn., graduating in 1956, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

After college Ralph returned to Chester and went back to work at Jameson’s Market. A few months later he decided to fulfill his military obligation and joined the U.S. Army for two years where he served a year at Fort Dix in New Jersey and a second year in Korea with the 7th Infantry division.

Prior to entering the military Ralph married Carolyn McClary of Saxtons River, Vt. Together they had three children, the oldest of whom was born while he served in Korea and did not meet her until she was nine months old.

Following his military service, he returned to work at Jameson’s Market in Chester, a short time later the Jameson’s purchased a market in Charlestown, N.H., and made Ralph the manager. He then managed the market for 11 years, purchasing it in 1970. He was successful in this venture until 2002 when his younger son purchased it from him and continues to operate it with the very capable assistance of his sister.

He became active in other aspects of the grocery industry and was elected to the board of directors of the New Hampshire Grocers Association and eventually served as chairman of the board. In 1984 he was named New Hampshire Grocer of the Year, a very distinctive honor. He also served on the board of directors of the Associated Grocers of New England for many years, serving several years as the vice-chairman.

Ralph was active in the Bellows Falls Elks Club where he was the Exalted Ruler of the lodge in 1984 and 1985. He and his officers won the Vermont State Ritual contest in 1985 and then competed at the national level at the Grand Lodge competition in 1985.

He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, his parents, a brother Richard Stoddard, a half-brother, and a great-granddaughter. He is survived by his children Brenda Thomson and her husband Steven of Charlestown, N.H.; his sons Steven of Manchester, N.H. and Gary and his wife Jennie of Charlestown, N.H.; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers Arnold Stoddard and his wife Myla of Charlestown and Francis Stoddard of Enfield, N.H.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private funeral service will be held at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt., at the convenience of the family with a public graveside burial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Grocers Scholarship Fund, 110 Stark St., Manchester, NH, 03101 or the Elks National Foundation, P.O. Box 367, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.