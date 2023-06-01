Ralph Barber Sr., 1956-2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Ralph Barber Sr. passed away suddenly on April 25, 2023, at his home. Ralph was born in Procter, Vt., on Jan. 26, 1956, to Ralph and Elizabeth (Regimbald) Barber. Ralph grew up in Danby, Vt.

Ralph received his education in Wallingford, Vt., and later resided in Westminster.

Ralph loved spending time with his kids, loved teaching his grandson Mason everything he knew, and loved playing cards with his granddaughter Sophia. He also enjoyed working and fixing anything, hunting, fishing, and playing video games. Ralph was hilarious. He loved to joke and make people laugh.

Ralph is survived by his four daughters Jennifer (Barber) Riviezzo of Perkinsville, Tasha Barber of Westminster, Stephanie Barber of St. Albans, and Nicole Barber Zielonko of North Adams, Mass., as well as his son Mitchell Barber of Brattleboro. Ralph is also survived by his three bothers James and Robert Sherman, both of Brattleboro, and Charles Sherman of Vermont. Ralph has three sisters Robin Hale of Rutland, Pamela Johnson of Brattleboro, and Rhonda Fitts of Bellows Falls. He has 16 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Ralph was predeceased by his son Ralph Barber Jr., and three nephews.

A Celebration of Life and burial will take place at a later date.

Donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.