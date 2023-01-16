Ralph Alwyn Hodgkins, 1933-2023 🇺🇸

WALPOLE, N.H. – Ralph A. Hodgkins of Walpole, N.H. died at his home in Walpole on Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Walpole, N.H. on August 26, 1933. The son of Alwyn and Doris (Boudrieau) Hodgkins. Ralph graduated from Bellows Falls High School class of 1951. He then joined the navy, serving two years on the USS Kula Gulf Aircraft Carrier and then two years on the USS Valcour as a First-Class Radioman. On his discharge in 1956, he joined his father in forming A. R. Hodgkins & Son, which became Hodgkins & Sons Inc. In October of 1955, he met Gloria H. LaRoche on a blind date set up by his brother and her sister. Love at first meeting. They were married on June 2, 1956 and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. He is survived by his wife Gloria and their four sons Dana and his wife Kathryn, Roger and his wife Beth, Kevin and his wife Carol, and John and his wife Suzanne, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

Ralph was predeceased by his parents, his sister Shirley Richardson, and his brother and wife, Reginald and Theresa Hodgkins.

In his younger days, Ralph was an avid candle pin bowler. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. When his sons were young, he was involved in Cub Scouts and coaching little league. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion. He was a member and officer of the Walpole Fire Department for 20 years.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walpole Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. www.fentonandhennessey.com.