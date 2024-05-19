Rachel F. Densmore, 1936-2024

ROCHESTER, Vt. – Rachel F. Densmore, 88, daughter of Clarence and Ellen (Bouffard) Benware, passed away at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., on May 9, 2024. She was born Jan. 27, 1936, in Westfield, Vt., and she grew up in Rochester, Vt.

She graduated from Rochester High School in 1954, and then from the Thompson School for Practical Nurses in Brattleboro in 1955. She worked for Jeanne Cutler at White Acres Nursing Home. She spent winters in Florida with her husband from 1990-2006.

Rachel liked to travel, read, do puzzles, play cards, and was a Red Sox fan. She also enjoyed the Little League World Series.

She is survived by three children Patsy Densmore of North Springfield, Vt., Wayne Densmore of North Carolina, and Larry Densmore of Ascutney, Vt., two grandchildren Derek Densmore and Heather Duff, four great grandchildren, sister Ruth Brown of Fort Edward, N.Y., sisters-in-law Doris Benware of White River Junction, Vt., and Patricia Monahan of Darien, Conn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Richard in 2008, two grandchildren, brother Adeloid Benware, and sisters Evelyna and Rita.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H. A special thanks to VNA and Hospice.

There will be a private graveside service.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Springfield Elks Club on June 22, from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.