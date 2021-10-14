Rachel C. Kilburn, 1942-2021

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Rachel Clark Kilburn, 79, of Alstead, N.H., passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., surrounded by her family. She was born April 10, 1942, in Walpole, N.H., the daughter of Hugh and Anna (Callowhill) Clark. She attended schools in Alstead, N.H., and the Keene Nursing School. She worked as a librarian at the Walpole Middle School. Rachel enjoyed spending time with her family, coffee time with her sisters, sporting events, and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

On Oct. 28, 1961, in Alstead, N.H., she married John M. Kilburn Sr., who predeceased her. She is survived by her three sons John of Westminster, Vt., James of Westminster, Vt., and Barry from Alstead, N.H.; one daughter Lynne Kilburn of Bortrim, Minn.; three sisters Mable Rhoads of Surry, N.H., Ethel Gendron of Alstead, N.H., and Gail Miller of Alstead, N.H.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Rachel was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, her brother Rosco Clark, sisters Beatrice Rhoads, Pearl Merrill, Hazel St. Cyr, and Mae St. Cyr.

There will be a graveside service, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead, N.H., with Rev. Harold Noyes officiating.

Following the service, a reception will be held at the Langdon Town Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alstead Ambulance, P.O. Box 60, Alstead, N.H. 03602.