Priscilla A. Lashua, 1926-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Priscilla “Pat” Anne Drake Lashua, 93, passed away Feb. 26, 2020 at Genesis in Springfield, Vt., surrounded by her family. Pat was born March 3, 1926 in West Lebanon, N.H., the daughter of Leonard W. and Ruby (Clapper) Drake.

Pat attended schools in West Lebanon, N.H. and Springfield, Vt., graduating from Springfield High School in 1944. Pat married Arnold J. Lashua Aug. 4, 1946. They were married almost 71 years. Arnold “Arnie” died June 22, 2017.

Pat raised her two children and had various jobs in the Springfield area. She worked for many years at the First National Bank and Fellows Gear Shaper.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Converse and husband Albert of Baltimore Vt.; her son Gary Lashua and wife Lynn of Springfield, Vt.; four grandchildren Chari McAllister and husband Arron, Erica Blais and husband John, Trevor Lashua and wife Kelly Murphy, Melissa McCarthy and husband David; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Arnold, a sister Barbara Arlene Drake Stevens, and a brother David Arthur Drake.

A family graveside service will be held at a later date.