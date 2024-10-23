Peter Lynn Brooks Jr., 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Peter Lynn Brooks Jr. sadly passed away, at the age of 41, on June 20, 2024, at 6:26 p.m.

He was a strong man in life. He suffered a lot of heartbreak, but always did his best for his loved ones.

He’ll join his father Peter Lynn Brooks Sr., his son Tacoma Brooks, his wonderful grandmother Daisy Brooks, and Carol Jarvis. He left behind his wife of 17 years Tara Lynn Sargent, and four kids who all miss him dearly.

In life, Pete was many things; he was a hunter, a fisherman, a mechanic, and more important than any of that, he was a father, a wonderful partner, and a friend. He has been fighting his health problems for years, being strong with his loved ones by his side. Everyone was preparing for this, with the doctors saying he doesn’t have long, but he was a fighter, and he continued the fight for eight years. However, you can never prepare for the death of a son, a father, or a lover. He will forever be missed.

Contact Tara Lynn Sargent on Facebook about a Celebration of Life. And keep his memory alive, that’s all he ever wanted, not to be forgotten.