Peter J. Waysville, Jr., 1948-2022

NORTH WALPOLE, N.H – Peter J. Waysville, Jr., 74, of North Walpole, N.H., died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 25, 2022. Peter was born on July 18, 1948 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to the late Peter Waysville, Sr. and Katie (Jones) Waysville.

He attended Bellows Falls High School, graduating in 1966, and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of New Hampshire, graduating in 1971. He split his career between the fields of Chemical and Civil Engineering, yet he always had time for providing guidance and encouragement in every step of his children’s lives. Peter was a devoted father that was ever-present at his children’s events and activities, especially cheering them on at their basketball games. He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Christine, spending 55 incredible years with the love of his life.

Peter’s hobbies included playing men’s league softball in his early adult years and finding a knack for woodworking as he grew older. He also enjoyed coin and stamp collecting, as well as following all the New England sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins. Peter was a lifelong member of the Elks, Knights of Columbus, Sons of the American Legion, and Polish Clubs. In retirement he enjoyed travelling with his wife from the coasts of Maine to Florida.

Peter is survived by his wife, Christine (Huntley) Waysville; son, Jason R. Waysville, and his fiancée, Rebecca Ferguson; daughter, Sarah Waysville; and many nieces and nephews.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter Waysville, Sr. and Katie (Jones) Waysville; stepmother, Dorothy (Reagan) Waysville; and brother, Richard Waysville.

A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in the spring of 2023.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt. www.fentonandhennessey.com.