Peter D. Koson, 1941-2020

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Peter D. Koson died peacefully Sept. 24, 2020. He was born May 14, 1941 in Walpole, N.H. to Jacob and Norma (Aldrich) Koson. A graduate of Walpole High School, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and after serving four years returned home and attended Keene State College, graduating in 1967.

On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Michele Powers of Bellows Falls, Vt., and settled first in Keene, N.H. and finally in Alstead Center, N.H. Peter was the proprietor of the Koson Insurance Agency in Charlestown, N.H. where he served the community for 29 years. He was a past president of the Charlestown Rotary Club and of Dollars for Scholars, Incorporator of Savings Bank of Walpole, member of the American Legion, Elks, and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Peter was endlessly curious and enthusiastic about the world. When not in the office, you could find him outside, working on his property, or more likely in his woodlot in east Alstead, working side by side with his brothers-in-law. His exhaustive list of interests, talents, and adventures were sometimes daunting to his family but always made for lively conversation. He was an outgoing, gregarious, and generous person who always welcomed the company of old friends and new. He was guaranteed to make you laugh and make you learn. In his later years, he struggled with Parkinson’s but always remained optimistic. He was much beloved and will be dearly missed.

Peter is survived by his wife Michele; son Peter and wife Angela Rutherford of Bozeman, Mont.; daughter Kathleen Koson and grandchildren Imogene and Arlo McKinney of Dover, N.H.; sister Sandra Crosby of North Walpole, N.H.; brother Robert Koson and wife Vicki of Riceville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Norma and brother Jacob.

No immediate services will be held; however, those wishing to honor Peter may do so with a donation to either Charlestown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 581, Charlestown, NH 03603 or Alstead Conservation Commission Fund, P.O. Box 60, Alstead, NH 03602.