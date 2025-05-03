Peter C. Doane, 1938-2025 🇺🇸

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Peter C. Doane, of Grand lsle, Vt., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27. Peter was born March 5, 1938, the son of Rex and Phyllis Doane, of Londonderry, Vt. He graduated from Leland and Gray High School in 1956 with what was considered a “special class.” Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force and married his high school sweetheart Barbara (Brown). After his enlistment, they moved back to Londonderry to raise their family.

Peter was a building contractor for over 30 years. He was an outdoorsman, prankster, and friend to many. His hobbies included hunting, trapping, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his wife of nearly 67 years, and family and friends. They moved to Grand lsle upon retirement.

Survivors include his wife Barbara; brother Steve, of Lafayette, La.; sons Michael (Valerie) and Mathew (Jessica); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many friends. He was predeceased by his son Mark.

Funeral services for Peter will be held on Saturday, May 10, at 1 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry. Interment with military honors will follow in the family lot in Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, in his name, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vt.