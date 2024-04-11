Peggylou Curtis, 1945-2024

GREENFIELD, N.H. – Peggylou Curtis of Greenfield, N.H., passed away on the afternoon of April 1, 2024, after a long illness. She was 78 years old. Peggylou was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Margaret (Lockwood) Barrett and Forrest Barrett, both deceased. She grew up in North Springfield, Vt., and attended schools in North Springfield and Springfield, Vt.

She worked at Osram Sylvania in Hillsboro, N.H., retiring in 2009 due to ill health.

Peggylou loved animals, especially her kitty Jasper and her Yorkie terrier Kieran. She enjoyed crocheting, and was excellent with the pineapple pattern, as well as an excellent cook and pastry maker, passing the secrets to her longtime companion John Hyman. She also enjoyed outside festivals at Hampton Beach, N.H., playing card games, and was an Elvis Presley fan.

Peggylou is survived by her longtime companion John Hyman of Greenfield, N.H.; and four sisters Shiela Rinaldi of Agawam, Mass., Monty Bidder of Franklin, Mass., Brenda Richardson of North Springfield, Vt., and Sally Stevens of Springfield, Vt.; along with nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to all her healthcare providers, and love and endless thanks to John Hyman, who gave her the needed care 24 hours a day, and provided her with the best life possible. We are so ever grateful.

A graveside service will be held at a later date, at Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Donations may be made to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.

Arrangements have been made through Jellison Funeral Home, Peterborough, N.H.