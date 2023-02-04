Pearl Eva Bonnet, 2023

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Pearl Eva (Dustin) Bonnet of Saxtons River, Vt., passed away at the age of 72 on Jan. 28, 2023. She was predeceased by her father Harold Dustin, her mother Thelma Baker, and two of her beloved siblings, her sister Gloria Gallagher and her brother Robert Dustin.

Pearl is survived by her daughter Britton (Robinson) Walker and two grandchildren River Madison and Mage Riley. She also leaves her siblings Marilyn Kimball, Julie Barry, Patti Clark, and Ron Clark.

Known affectionately to the family as ‘AP’, Aunt Pearl loved her nieces and nephews, and their children held an extra-special place in her heart.

Pearl lived in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, California, and South Carolina. She worked for Rockwell International as a human resources specialist and both FiberMark and Vermont Medical as a sales representative. She was well known for her meticulous organization and exceptional attentiveness to her clients, but her most dear position was as a shop clerk at the Saxtons River Village Market. Many folks say they will most miss being greeted by her at the store and hearing her laughter.

Pearl loved the great outdoors and spent her time cultivating her garden and bird watching. Always active, Pearl enjoyed walking and hiking around Saxtons River and on her favorite trails surrounding Vermont Academy. She enjoyed words and wordplay and secretly dreamed of being a writer. She loved a challenger at Scrabble, Bali, cribbage, or backgammon, but Sundays were always reserved for the NYT crossword puzzle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5-7 p.m., at Fenton & Hennessy, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.

A celebration of her life will be held this coming summer in Saxtons River, and details will be posted at the market.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, Vt., www.fentonandhennessey.com.