Pauline L. Bearse, 1934-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Pauline L. Bearse, 89, died on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Brockton, Mass., the daughter of Arthur and Mabel (Wilbur) Nystrom. She graduated from Oliver Ames High School in North Easton, Mass., Class of 1952.

On Jan. 1, 1954, she married Elliott C. Bearse in South Easton, Mass. He predeceased her on May 2, 2023.

Pauline was a mother and homemaker, and worked from 1975-2000 as secretary at Elliott’s Truck Service and Valley Truck Repair and Service in Springfield, Vt.

She and Elliott enjoyed square dancing for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, canning, cooking, and crocheting. She assisted Elliott with cutting and baling hay over the years, driving trucks and tractors. She was very dedicated to her family, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an avid Red Sox fan.

She is survived by her son David E. Bearse of Weathersfield, daughter Denise G. Fekete of Austria, two brothers Theodore F. Nystrom of West Bridgewater, Mass., and John F. Nystrom of Goshen, N.H, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and by two brothers Charles W. Nystrom and Arthur H. Nystrom.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.