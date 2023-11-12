Paul T. Kane, 1952-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Paul Tyter Kane died on Oct. 21, 2023. He passed peacefully, while being comforted by Jaime Kamel (daughter) and Rodney Stowell (son).

Paul was born Nov. 8, 1952, to Hilda (Wright) Kane of Charlestown, N.H., and Harold Edward (Darb) Kane of North Walpole, N.H. He was born in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Paul was raised in Bellows Falls for the first 11 years of his life. The family moved to Palatka, Fla., where they resided until 1967. Again, for Harold’s career, Paul and his family moved to Cumberland, R.I.

After high school, Paul continued his studies in psychology and sociology at Northeastern University (Boston, Mass.), New England College (Henniker, N.H.), and two semesters in Arundel, Sussex, England.

Upon returning to the U.S. and graduating, Paul began his career in social services in South Carolina with the Department of Youth Services.

In 1978, Paul returned to graduate school. He studied at New York University (NYU) in their graduate school of social work. Paul continued studying at Georgia State University (Atlanta) in the counseling program. Paul continued to work in social work/counseling/corrections, and started a business, P.K.’s, in 1988. He married Marie (Madore) Stowell, who predeceased him.

He is survived by his daughter Jaime Kamel, married to Jim Kamel, children Peter, Laura, Sam, and Jake; son Rodney Stowell, married to Dawn Stowell, children Noah, Zander, Eric, and Kaley; and nephew Martin Bartlett.

Visiting Hours will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Church, Cherry Hill in Bellows Falls. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.