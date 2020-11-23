Paul R. McIntire, 1943-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Paul Roy McIntire, born Nov. 4, 1943, son of John and Mildred Johnson McIntire of Charlestown, N.H., died Nov. 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, N.H. Paul went to Bellows Falls High School and graduated in 1961. Paul went to school for electrical engineering in Randolph, Vt. Paul was a master electrician around his hometown.

He married Jean Cenate May 1, 1965. They divorced in 1972. They have a son Mark, and two grandchildren Jonathan McIntire and Catherine Stahl. Paul and Jean remained friends and confidants through the years.

He worked at J&L in Springfield, Vt. for a few years. Paul then worked with his mother at the Putney Co-Op for several years and then started logging. Paul enjoyed logging with his horses. He especially liked working with his son Mark and Frazier Cooper Ellis. Paul loved to go fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling, and four-wheeling.

Paul did endurance horse driving at Green Mountain Horse Association in Woodstock, Vt. Paul spent several years riding for The Cure cancer association.

Paul owned pizza, Paul and Mary’s, for a number of years in Saxtons River. Paul loved being with his two grandkids Jonathan and Cate, riding four wheelers, snowmobiles, and teaching them how to take care of horses. Paul was a master at woodworking and remodeling old homes to their original state. He enjoyed his free time with friends and going to Errol, N.H. Tim Lang always included Paul to “Camp Crumpet” when there was an outing scheduled. Paul is survived by his son Mark; his daughter-in-law Rita; and his grandchildren Jonathan McIntire of North Carolina, Catherine of New Hampshire, and Andrew Golbranson; his sisters Dorothy Davis and Marjorie Wrogg of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his father John and his mother Mildred.

A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.