Paul P. White Jr., 1953-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Paul Peter White Jr., 66, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. He was born Jan. 17, 1953 to Paul and Shirley (Langton) White in Amsterdam, N.Y. Peter graduated from Springfield High School in 1971.

He worked as a machinist until he opened a carburetor rebuilding business. Peter was a wizard at his craft and received carburetors from all over the USA. Peter tired of the cold winters and moved to Huntsville, Ala. He later moved to Mobile, Ala. to be closer to his son.

Peter leaves his son Paul III (Amber) of Mobile, Ala. and daughter Nicole Boyce of N. Springfield, Vt. Peter also leaves six grandchildren Paul IV, Austin, David, Kyndall, Holly, and Demir.

Peter’s remaining siblings are Paulette Shambo (Edward) of Springfield, Vt., Dora White of Bridgewater Corners, Vt., Jennie Kangas-Perkins (Clyde) of Warwick, Mass. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, sister Jo Bufford, and brother-in-law Jonathan “Buster” Kangas.

The family will gather in his memory; there will be no services.