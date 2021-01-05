Paul F. Rogers, 1941-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Paul Franklin Rogers, 79, of Old Drewsville Road, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 7, 1941 in Walpole, N.H., the son of Paul Canning and Marjorie Alice (Rhodes) Rogers. Paul grew up and attended school in Walpole. Following school, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country from 1960 to 1965. Paul attained an associate’s degree in business and started his career working for the Flying Tigers Air Freight Company of California. In 1989 FedEx acquired the Flying Tigers Air Freight Co, and Paul continued his career by moving his family to Memphis, Tenn. and continued working for FedEx until his retirement 2001. Following retirement, with his family in tow, Paul moved back to New Hampshire. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals, and going on cruises.

On Jan. 4, 1964, Paul married his wife of 56 years Kathaleen Hazel Boudrieau who survives. He is also survived by his daughter Sara Kathaleen Rogers-Jennings and son-in-law David C. Bryce; two grandsons Stephen Paul Jennings and Anthony Glenn Jennings; and his siblings Ann Rogers, Kathleen Kittredge, Phil Rogers, Gus Rogers, and Joan Sylvester. Paul was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Robert and Richard Rogers.

Services will be held at a later date. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, Vt. will be assisting with the arrangements.

Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the Walpole Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 243, Walpole, NH or the First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, P.O. Box 393, 15 Washington St., Walpole, NH 03608.