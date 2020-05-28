Paul E. Thomas, 1954-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Paul E. Thomas, 65, of Chester, passed away at his home May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was an artist, naturalist, and stone artisan.

Paul was born in Syracuse, N.Y., Aug. 16, 1954, to mother Georgette Poehland Thomas and father Paul Thomas Sr. His mother was the late owner of the Hugging Bear Inn in Chester. He was raised in Rome, N.Y., and later, Guilderland, N.Y., with his three sisters. He attended Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks.

As a boy, Paul discovered a deep passion for nature and science. The woods and swamps of upstate New York were his favorite places, and this connection to the outdoor world remained with him throughout his life. He studied it tirelessly. Paul loved to share this knowledge with his wife, children, sisters, and friends. “He was closer to the earth than anyone I know. To go into the woods with him was to experience it at an entirely deeper level,” writes his sister Kris.

In his 20s, Paul spent years exploring the northern Rockies and wonders of the West where he met his wife Diane. Together, they went on many adventures. They lived in Jackson Hole, Wyo. and later in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a consummate skier, swimmer, kayaker, and hiker. He created beautiful art with antlers and later discovered a talent for stone working. After their children were born, the family moved back East to Vermont where he founded his business, Vermont Stoneworks. He enjoyed his work, spending time with his family, and watching Jeopardy.

Paul will be remembered for his kindness, his intellect, and his selfless nature. He was adored by his family.

He is survived by his wife Diane; sons Skyler and Brendon; sisters Sue, Kris, and Laura; and many friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial for Paul will be announced at a later date to be determined. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.