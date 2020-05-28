Patti-Anne Lovell, 1953-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patti-Anne Lovell, 66, of Springfield passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1953 in Springfield, to the late Joyce Elaine Chandler Clarke Wilcox and the late Harvey Lee Clarke. Patti was one of five girls. She was also predeceased by her sister Joanne in 1988.

In 1974, she met her husband and best friend Peter. They were married in 1978 in an intimate ceremony in the home they shared and went on to enjoy 42 years of marriage together. They were opposites, yet similar and made the perfect match. Together, they raised four children and built a life they loved living.

Patti loved being in the kitchen. Her creative cooking and baking skills were top-notch. There was always an overflow of snacks for whoever visited. She enjoyed gardening and had an insane ability to keep plants alive. Patti enjoyed the simple things in life: family dinners and visits, daily routines, home projects with her husband, and watching her shows. She was meticulous, gave her best to everything and was one of the rare few that truly enjoyed doing laundry – a smell we could bottle up and enjoy for the rest of our days. She was honest, had no filter, and gave the best advice.

Most of all, Patti loved her family. Nothing made her happier than to be with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, and the best Mimi. If you really knew her, you truly adored her.

Patti leaves behind her husband Peter Lovell; children Shannon Lovell, Michelle Devane and husband Ryan, Michael Lovell and wife Elspeth, and Debra Lovell; 10 cherished grandchildren Jayna, Jacobi, Henry, Adelyn, Sofie, Callahan, Finley, Amanda, Terri, Ashley; and five great-grandchildren Emma, Madeline, Dennis, Kimberly, and Benjamin. She is also survived by her loving sister Suzanne Murray (Louis), Peggy-Sue Manner (Chris); and stepsister Pamela Kane; brothers-in-Law Bill Lovell and Bob Lovell (Rose); sisters-in-Law Bonnie Harrington (Ramon), Bea Merrill (Buddy), and Ruth Corliss; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held for close friends and family at their home in Springfield Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1 p.m.