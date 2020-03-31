Patricia L. Liao, 1940-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Beloved mom, Patricia Lee Liao, 79, died after a sudden illness at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center March 26, 2020. She was born in New York City Nov. 1, 1940, the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Rose (Ligh) Lee.

She held an associate’s degree from the State University of New York at Farmingdale. In 1960, upon graduation, she began working for IBM at their headquarters in New York City. In 1967, she married Thomas T. Liao. They lived in Brooklyn until they moved to Smithtown, N.Y. in 1971. At this time, she left IBM and became a stay-at-home mom.

In 2000, she started a new chapter in her life and moved to Ludlow, Vt. She became a volunteer at the Fletcher Memorial Library. A few years later, she worked there part-time. She also was a member of the Friends of the Library. She was passionate about her work for the library and her role as a member of the United Church of Ludlow.

Pat was an avid knitter, reader, and TV murder mysteries watcher. She traveled the world from Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. She loved nothing more than to cook and eat with family. She was warm and inviting, not judgmental. She was loving and loved everyone for who they were and not for what she wanted them to be. She was the glue that kept the family together as it grew. To her, it was her greatest work.

She leaves her daughter Jennifer Liao Dechen and her husband Justin Dechen and their daughters Avery and Arden of Springfield, Vt.; her son Peter Thomas Liao and his wife Yang Huan and their children Jayden and Jocelyn of Shanghai, China; her sister Kathleen Wong of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; nieces Karen W. Alberghini and family of Issaquah, Wash.; Jeanne W. Smith and family of Katonah, N.Y.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews and many dear friends.

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful doctors, nurses, and support staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for the care they gave her.

Burial will be in the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jill Tofferi at the Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149 and The United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., Ludlow, VT 05149.