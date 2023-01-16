Patricia Kiniry LaRoche, 1932 – 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patricia was born in Springfield, Vt. to Bernard and Gladys Ward on Nov. 9, 1932. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1951 and attended the University of Vermont for a short time. She met our Dad, George Kiniry, in 1953 and they were married in 1955. After raising their seven children, she went to work at Jones and Lamson for many years as a key punch operator. She also worked at Bryant Grinder when Jones and Lamson closed. Pat (as she liked to be called) enjoyed painting and word search puzzles. Each one of her children was blessed with a painting she painted several years ago. She will always be remembered for her gingerbread cookies, the recipe was handed down to her by her mother, Grammy Ward, and will always be known as “Grammy cookies.”

Pat was predeceased by her first husband of 42 years, George Kiniry, in 1997. She was blessed to have met George LaRoche in 2001, who survives her, and they have been married since 2004.

She is survived by her seven children, Teresa Lupien (Cliff), of Winchendon, Mass., Patrick Kiniry (Janet), of North Walpole, N.H., Christine Cook (Ken), of Westminster, Vt., George Kiniry Jr. (Sloan), of Derry, N.H., Mary Jo Clark (Kevin), of Bellows Falls, Vt., Kevin Kiniry (April), of Vancouver, Wash., and Kelly Patch (Gary), of Alstead, N.H. She was also survived by 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Pat also leaves three siblings, Sylvia Dubanevich, of Panama City, Fla., Richard Ward, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and James Ward, of Winooski, Vt. She is also survived by George’s children, Michael LaRoche, Edward LaRoche, and Thomas LaRoche.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023 from 5–7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at the St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in our mother’s name to “The American Red Cross.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. www.fentonandhennessey.com.