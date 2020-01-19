Patricia J. Eagan, 2020-1936

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patricia J. Eagan, 83, passed away Jan. 2, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Feb. 16, 1936 in Marlboro, Mass., the daughter of Leon and Elga (Forstrom) Judd. She graduated schools in Troy and Keene, N.H. She later graduated from Keene State College. On May 20, 1967, she married Edward A. Eagan Jr. in Keene, N.H. He predeceased her in 2009.

Patricia worked as a teacher in Connecticut and Florida, retiring from teaching in Florida after many years. After retirement, Patricia and Edward moved to Vermont where she taught part-time at the Springfield High School for several years.

She was an artist and enjoyed painting and making quilts. She was a member of the Springfield Garden Club and enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by one son Aaron Eagan and his wife Christina of Gainesville, Fla. and one granddaughter Kyra Eagan. She was predeceased by one brother Bob Judd, and five sisters Elsie, Nancy, Carrie, Mary, and Barbara.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.