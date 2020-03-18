Patricia Hill, 1959-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patricia Hill, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 11, 1959 in Newark, N.J., the daughter of Chester and Helen L. (Powell) Hill. She grew up in Newark and received her education in Newark. She moved from Newark to Springfield in 1992.

Patricia drove school bus for the Springfield school system for seven years. She also drove the town and village bus in Springfield and drove school bus for Vermont Academy and Kurn Hattin Homes.

She loved cooking, especially for holidays, enjoyed camping, singing karaoke, playing pool, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son Terrance Hill of West Lebanon, N.H.; three daughters Shawanda Hill of Springfield, Catherine Hill of Burlington, and Meranda Chandler of Westminster, Vt.; four brothers Abdul Sherif, George Hill, Marshall Hill, and Ramone Hill; two sisters Sharond Hill and Helen Hill; nine grandchildren Bryannah Hill, Tanisha Hill, Zahmir Hill, Quadale Jackson, Edrees “Dre” Jackson, Janiyah Jackson, Xavier Hess, Alexus Hess, and Raekwan Traverse; and also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Chester and Helen Hill and by two brothers, Chester Hill Jr. and James Hill.